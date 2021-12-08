Taliban Protest against Refusal of Its Representative at UN

Kabul, MINA – Afghanistan’s interim government, Taliban protests against refusal of its representative at the United Nations, calling it an “instrument of pressure”.

“The new Afghan government, as the responsible authority with sovereignty over all of Afghanistan, which has ensured security for all Afghans has the legitimate right to represent the Afghan people at the United Nations,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

The statement came after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday delaying the process of recognizing Afghanistan’s nominee for Afghanistan’s representative from the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen.

Shaheen also served as a spokesman for the Taliban and took part in negotiations with the United States for a 2020 deal ending Washington’s longest war.

“(It) is of no use to anyone and has no legal basis,” he said of the resolution.

The UN decision makes Ghulam Mohammad Ishaqzai, the UN envoy appointed by the former US-backed government of Afghanistan, the country’s temporary representative.

“Giving an Afghan seat at the UN to an individual who has no working relationship with Kabul and has no authority over any part of Afghan territory is considered a blatant denial of the legitimate rights of the Afghan people,” Balkhi said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)