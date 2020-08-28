Taiwan-Indonesia Discusses Prospects of Trade Cooperation in the Era of Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – Taiwan and Indonesia have great potential and promising prospects for economic and trade cooperation both now and in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.

It was raised on the website held by the Taipei Economic and Trade Office (TETO) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) of the Taiwan Committee on Thursday.

The webinar with the theme “Prospects for Taiwan and Indonesia Economic and Trade Cooperation in the Era of COVID-19 and in the Future” was attended by more than 100 people from various backgrounds, including representatives from industrial entrepreneurs, officials, academics, and the media from Taiwan and Indonesia to exchange views.

TETO Deputy Head Peter Lan reiterated Taiwan’s commitment under the “New Southbound Policy” to join hands with Indonesia to fight the pandemic and to open industrial cooperation between the two countries to revitalize the economy and help people recover their livelihoods early.

According to him, the current global COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading, and the global economy has fallen into its worst recession since World War II. This very global problem cannot be solved by one country alone.

“Therefore, the international community must work together to restore the world economy,” said Peter Lan when giving an official opening speech representing the Chairman of TETO John Chen, who is currently in Taiwan.

He said that TETO is very pleased to be able to organize this webinar with the KADIN Taiwan Committee, and to invite government officials, industry experts and academics from Taiwan and Indonesia to exchange views on the prospects for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries during the pandemic and other related topics.

Peter Lan also pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, Taiwan was able to control the situation so that it did not impose restrictions on large-scale economic and social activities.

“Promoting international economic, trade and industrial cooperation is an important part of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s” New Southward Policy “, he added.

Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Taiwan Committee Setyono Djuandi Darmono said the prospect of cooperation between Indonesia and Taiwan needs to be optimized in the momentum of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What’s more, Indonesia and Taiwan already have good cooperation in the fields of trade and investment,” Darmono added.

Geographically, according to Darmono, the distance between Taiwan and Indonesia is also not too far away, so that Taiwan can be called Indonesia’s neighbor.

“We are close neighbors, actually. In addition, the contrast between Indonesia and Taiwan is also strong in terms of economic and geographic backgrounds. But, we have something in common, namely an archipelagic country that has strong assets in terms of maritime affairs and fisheries, “said Darmono.

Deputy of Planning for the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Ikmal Lukman also encouraged Taiwan to invest in Indonesia with an investment climate that is easier for foreigners.

The prospect of economic cooperation and trade industry between Taiwan and Indonesia is very promising, it is hoped that by strengthening and developing business opportunities it can create mutually beneficial conditions for the two countries.

The webinar is expected to provide various suggestions and input in policy making for industrial recovery and economic development of Taiwan and Indonesia, and contribute more to regional prosperity and stability. (T/RE1)

