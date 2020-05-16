Taiwan Donates 300,000 Medical Masks to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Taiwan donates 300,000 pieces of medical masks to Indonesia.

Head of the Taipe Economic Trade Office (TETO) in Indonesia John Chenbon Thursday handed over the medical mask that had just arrived at Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta airport, to Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) representing the Government of Indonesia.

“Taiwan again shows the determination ‘Taiwan can help’ and ‘Taiwan continues to help’ (Taiwan is helping) in international medical assistance with concrete actions, which made friendship between Taiwan and Indonesia increasingly realized at the time of the disaster,” said TETO Chief John Chen in a written statement received by MINA on Friday.

Chen said the achievement of preventing Taiwan pandemic was recognized internationally. Taiwan hopes to share its experience in pandemic prevention and medical development with other countries.

He hopes Taiwan can be invited to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA) this month, and be fully included in the relevant WHO mechanism.

“Taiwan’s donation of masks to Indonesia will strengthen friendship between the two countries and once again prove the spirit of humanity namely” Preventing a Pandemic Not to Know National Border “, he said.

Chen also hopes that Taiwan and Indonesia can work together to overcome this disease early, so that everyone can return to normal life as soon as possible and revitalize economic development.

Meanwhile, the Government of Indonesia has formed a task force to combat Covid-19. Not only actively fighting against the pandemic in Indonesia, but also fully cooperating with the international community including governments of all countries to overcome this Covid-19. Only with the unity of all strata of society can this pandemic be overcome immediately.

The handover ceremony for medical masks donated to Indonesia was previously held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan on Tuesday, May 12.

Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Hsu Szu-chien representing the government and the people of Taiwan donated the mask to Indonesia, represented by Teddy Surachmat, Deputy Head of the Indonesian Economic and Trade to Taipei. (T/RE1)

