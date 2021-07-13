Seven Countries Limit Arrivals from Indonesia Amid Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – A total of seven countries have banned entry to travel from Indonesia, which is experiencing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

A significant increase in cases has occurred in Indonesia since June 2021 in line with the outbreak of the Delta variant.

Indonesia has more than 2.5 million positive cases of Covid-19, with the highest daily addition of cases during the pandemic on Monday as many as 40,427 new patients.

“Singapore, UEA (United Arab Emirates), Japan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Pakistan,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Teuku Faizasyah as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

Singapore has tightened its borders for travelers from Indonesia due to a spike in cases in the country by immediately reducing entry permits for non-Singaporean Citizens/Permanent Residents.

Starting Monday, travelers with a history of travel to Indonesia in the last 21 days will also not be allowed to transit through Singapore.

Travelers who entering Singapore must also present a valid negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result taken within 48 hours of departure to the country.

Those arriving in Singapore without a valid negative PCR test result will be denied entry.

Likewise with Japan, as reported by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

As of July 6, foreigners residing in Indonesia or other 158 countries within 14 days prior to their landing application are prohibited from entering Japan.

In addition, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended the entry of travelers from Indonesia starting July 11.

The flights that are not suspended are for cargo and flights to Indonesia.

The suspension of entry to the UAE is excluded for UAE citizens and first-degree relatives, official delegates, diplomatic missions, businessmen, gold and silver residence permit holders, essential sector workers, to the staff of the UAE Embassy in Indonesia.

People who are still allowed to enter the UAE must follow the Covid-19 test and quarantine conditions set by the local government.

The UAE government also prohibits its citizens from going to Indonesia, except for diplomatic missions, emergency treatment cases, official delegations as well as entrepreneurs and scientists who have been previously authorized.

The Sultanate of Oman also banned entry to travelers from Indonesia from July 9 until an undetermined time.

The rule also applies to arrivals from any country if they have passed through Indonesia within 14 days prior to arrival to Oman.

Quoted from the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, the entry ban does not apply to Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families.

At the end of June, Hong Kong banned all passenger flights from Indonesia from landing in the country.

Hong Kong applies the rule because the number of imported cases from Indonesia has exceeded the applicable limit in that country.

In addition, Hong Kong has listed Indonesia in Group A1 as a very high risk place.

According to information on the Pakistani government website, Indonesia is included in a Category C country.

It means that the arrival of foreign travelers from countries that fall into Category C is restricted, and is only permitted at the discretion of local authorities.

In early February, Saudi Arabia had suspended arrivals from 20 countries as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

One of those countries is Indonesia.

However, Saudi citizens, diplomats, health workers and their families are exempt from the rule. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)