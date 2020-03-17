Students in Bekasi Regency Learn via WhatsApp Group with Teachers

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of Bekasi District Education Office Carwinda said all students in area had been asked to learn from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the school environment.

Since Monday, March 16, teaching and learning materials are delivered by educators through the Whatsapp networking group.

“Bekasi, because of its limitations, we can only use the Whatsapp group of each student, if in junior high school and (Whatsapp account) parents are in elementary school,” she told CNNIndonesia on Tuesday.

The decision to use the Whatsapp group as a learning tool was obtained through a meeting that had been held since last week. The meeting was held following the Bekasi Regent’s order that students be immediately sent home this week.

Considering there are still schools in the area that have limited computer facilities, finally, Carwinda and her party agreed that Whatsapp would be the most capable tool. The teacher happens to often communicate with parents and students through this network.

She explained that the actual learning mechanism at home is not much different from at school. Every day the teacher has indeed prepared a Learning Implementation Plan (RPP) that regulates daily learning materials.

“The teacher has made a lesson plan every day, meeting to what the material is. Now just move the place, from school at home,” she explained.

Learning materials are usually given face-to-face, this time given in written format or in the form of assignments. If there are students who feel confused, then the teacher can have a video conference to explain further.

Carwinda also claimed to have instructed the school to form a Learning Task Unit at Home. In addition to the task of ensuring learning activities at home smoothly. They are also asked to monitor the activities of students at home.

“We also maintain the goal of learning at home is achieved, we also ask parents to forbid their children what else to gather or go to the crowd. Then also invite their children out of town is not allowed,” she said.

Until now, she had not yet received a report on the obstacles of implementing learning at home from school. Also, there have been no school findings that did not heed instructions for laying off students. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)