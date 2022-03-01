Statement of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Regarding Russian Military Operations in Ukraine

Cileungsi, MINA – The Central Brotherhood Council of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) delivered a statement of its position regarding the Russian military operation to Ukraine.

Through a written statement signed by the Leader of the Central Ukhuwah Council H. Bustamin Utje on Tuesday, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) delivered the following statement:

In connection with the occurrence of a military operation accompanied by an invasion with full armed force by Russia against Ukraine which has been startting on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Until this statement was made there was no sign of ending, even causing a reaction of resistance from the Ukrainian side. So that it can be said that it is even more worrying, and the impact of the war that has occurred has caused many casualties to Ukrainian civilians, and has caused unrest in the world community which is concerned that it will trigger a world war.

Called by our sense of moral responsibility JAMA’AH MUSLIMIN (HIZBULLAH) who in this case act as part of the world community, expressed the following attitude:

1. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) deeply regret the steps taken by the military operation by the Russian state against the Ukrainian state, which was accompanied by an invasion by full armed force which has led to a violation of the sovereignty of a country.

2. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that the military operation that has been carried out by the Russian state against the Ukrainian state has caused a resistance reaction from the Ukrainian side so that currently the situation is a war between Russia and the Ukrainian state.

3. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that the Russian-Ukrainian War is of deep concern to the world community. The linkage of interests between countries today will pose a danger to world peace because conflicts between world powers can easily turn into world wars.

4. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that war and violence should not be an option and bloodshed without a justifiable reason should be condemned.

5. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that Allah Suhanahu Wata’ala, Lord of the universe, created mankind as caliph on earth, to manage and prosper the earth, not to spill blood on each other, as stated in the holy book Al- Qur’an (Al-Baqarah/2: 30).

6. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that war without a justified reason will only cause damage and destruction and humiliate the defeated opponent, as stated in the holy book Al-Qur’an (An-Naml/27:34).

7. We Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that war causes civilians to bear the heaviest casualties in any military conflict. The destruction of public infrastructure and its impact on the economy will be very detrimental to society if the protracted conflict is not resolved.

8. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that having millions of Ukrainians fleeing for safety to neighboring borders will have long-term implications for the economy and security of the region. The involvement of European countries in the conflict will further increase the tension.

9. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that peace through negotiation is the preferred option over war. As a matter of war self-defense should be a last resort.

10. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) are of the view that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a warning to Western society that they are so concerned about defending Ukraine. While they are silent on the attacks of the Jews against Palestine, China against the Uigurs, India against Kashmir, Myanmar against the Rohingya and so on. For this reason, we call on the Western community to place this incident objectively and proportionally, and not to create a double standard attitude, in which they will vigorously defend the nation according to their interests without regard for human rights.

11. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) call for efforts to bring peace to countries in conflict today and to liberate citizens of the world from all forms of violence on earth. Encouraging world Muslim leaders to intensify persuasion efforts with various related parties so that the Russia-Ukraine conflict can be resolved peacefully and benefit all parties.

12. We, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) call on world leaders to come together to adopt a peaceful resolution. Russia must stop military operations as well as Western powers must stop sanctions.

13. We call on the opposing powers to refrain from further intimidation, violence and proceed to the negotiating table with this we believe an acceptable solution can be formulated and a human catastrophe can be avoided.

14. We call for an end to the conflict, an end to all intimidation, a halt to military operations and the establishment of communications for peace talks.

15. As Muslims, we pray that Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala, the Lord of the worlds, will protect us all from a miserable destruction. Amen. (T/RE1)

