Starting on Sunday, Al-Aqsa Mosque Reopened for worship

Jerusalem, MINA – After nearly two months have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, starting Sunday, Al-Aqsa Mosque complex will be re-opened for worship activities.

However, the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem requires that worshipers continue to adhere to health protocols.

“In connection with the pandemic, pilgrims must wear masks, bring their own prayer mats and keep a distance of about two meters,” said a statement of the Waqf Department, as quoted from Wafa News Agency on Friday, May 29.

The closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque has prevented thousands of Muslims from carrying out a series of worship services during the last Ramadan.

It was only on Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority decided to end the period of lockdown and allow the reopening of all places of worship, including mosques and churches. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)