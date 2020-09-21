Secretary General of MUI Prays for Minister of Religion

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi is confirmed positive for Covid-19. Hearing the news, the Secretary General of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas prays for the Minister of Religion and people who are infected by Coronavirus.

“O Allah, our God, our country is being infected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi and many other people have also been infected Covid-19, we beg You, O Allah Ya Rahman Ya Rahim, lift up this outbreak as soon as possible from our country, “said Buya Anwar in a written message on Monday..

Buya Anwar also prays that all people who are currently sick and affected by the Covid-19 outbreak will soon be healthy again. So that all of them can reunite with their families and be able to do activities as before.

The Minister of Religion is confirmed positive for Covid-19. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Religion Oman Fathurrahman said that currently there has been restrictions on access to offices for Ministry of Religion employees.

“The Ministry of Religion has restricted access to office in the last few weeks. Employees’ working days and hours are also limited, most of them work from home or work from home (WFH),” Oman said via a written message. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)