Schedule and Series of Palestinian Solidarity Month Events in Lampung

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – An institution concerned with the Defense and Liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine, Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Lampung Bureau officially opened the holding of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP).

This activity began with a carnival which was attended by thousands of students and female students of Ma’had Shuffah Hizbullah and Madrasah Al-Fatah Lampung, as well as the surrounding community starting from the courtyard of the An-Nubuwwah Mosque to Gaza field, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung on Friday.

BSP was held as a form of concern and support for the Palestinian people in fighting for their independence and liberation from Zionist Israel and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. This activity carries the theme “Moving Together to Free Palestine Al-Aqsa.”

The chairman of the BSP committee for the Lampung region, Wahyu Adi Saputra, said that this activity was an effort to provide understanding to the community, especially young people, about the importance of Muslims trying and fighting for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

“So this activity is carried out as one of our efforts to inform children and youth about the Israeli Zionist atrocities against the Palestinian people who are still under occupation,” he said, as reported by the Sumatran Bureau MINA contributor, Rafayfa Chayyira Meysun.

As for the series of activities, continued Wahyu, among others, speech competitions at the SMP/Equivalent and SMA/Equivalent levels which will be held on November 5-6 at the Taqwa Hall. On November 11-12, there will be an Al-Aqsa cycle activity by the Al-Quds ambassador which will be attended by all students and female students.

There will also be nasyid competitions for SMP/Equivalent and SMA/Equivalent which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13. Meanwhile, poetry competitions at the Junior/Equivalent and High School/Equivalent levels will be held on November 14-15 at the At-Taqwa Hall. All activities are centered in the Shuffah Hezbollah Islamic Boarding School complex and the Al-Fatah Madrasah Lampung.

Followed by quiz competitions at the SMP/Equivalent and SMA/Equivalent levels which will be held on Wednesday-Thursday 16-17 November along with drawing and coloring competitions at the Kindergarten, SD/MI and General levels on Thursday 17 November.

On November 19-20, a Futsal competition for junior high, high school and youth levels was held at the Srikandi Kedaton futsal field in Bandar Lampung.

In addition, BSP is also holding “Goes Al-Aqsa” which will be held from 20 November taking two routes to Monas, Jakarta. The first route is from Surabaya to Monas, while the second route starts from Jambi to Monas Jakarta.

According to Wahyu, Lampung is also involved in the Goes Al-Aqsa activity because it is included in the route passed.

Meanwhile, the millennial peace maker forum talk show will present youth speakers who care about humanitarian issues, especially Palestine, which will be held on November 27 in Bandar Lampung. The Palestinian Photo Bazaar and Exhibition will also be held during the activity, including the millennial peace maker forum talkshow.

BSP is a campaign agenda for the defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine initiated by the AWG which was held for a month in November. Beginning with Palestine Solidarity Week in previous years, this year AWG held this campaign for a whole month in various regions in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)