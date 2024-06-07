Saudi Supreme Court Sets Beginning of Dzulhijjah on Friday, June 7

Makkah, MINA – The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia in its Isbat session Thursday night, determined Friday as the beginning of Dzulhijjah 1445 H.

The Supreme Court also determined that Wukuf at Arafah for Hajj pilgrims will fall on Saturday, 9 Dzulhijjah, coinciding with 15 June 2024, and Eid al-Adha Sunday, 10 Dzulhijjah, coinciding with 16 June.

“Considering the sighting of the hilal (the appearance of the crescent of Dzulhijjah) by a number of people who saw it, the Supreme Court decided that tomorrow, Friday is the beginning of the month of Dzulhijjah,” the official announcement said. The official website of the Al-Ulya Court reported.

The Court hopes that Allah will protect all Muslims in general, and Allah’s guests on the Hajj pilgrims in particular.

“May Allah protect the pilgrims in carrying out the Hajj this year and that the Hajj will run smoothly and that Allah will accept their Hajj,” continued the statement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)