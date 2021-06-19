Saudi Provides Robot to Distribute Zamzam Water to Hajj Pilgrims

Riyadh, MINA – Director General of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Nabawi Mosque, Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais, inaugurated the existence of a smart robot to distribute Zamzam water bottles to pilgrims.

Al Sudais emphasized the importance of utilizing modern technology to serve mankind, especially considering the currently in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The robot, started distributing bottles of Zamzam water in Mecca this week in preparation for the pilgrims. This was quoted from Al Arabiya, on Friday, June 18.

Robot work distributing without human intervention and without affecting the movement in the two Holy Mosques, namely the Grand Mosque and the Nabawi Mosque.

Saudi Arabia has announce that it will allow 60,000 pilgrims vaccinated against Covid-19 to perform the Hajj this year.

However, only for Saudi citizen and foreign nationals (expatriates) currently living there. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)