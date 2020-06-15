Saudi International Flights Still Suspended

Jeddah, MINA – All international flights in Saudi Arabia are still suspended until further notice, Saudi Arabian Airlines reiterated on Sunday.

Flights will be continued gradually and the schedule will be announced via official channels, the airline said on its official Twitter account.

Saudi Gazette reports, international flights are permitted at this time only incoming flights that bring Saudi citizens who are stranded abroad by using the service “awdah” (return).

Saudi also announced that domestic flight schedules between Jeddah and Hail will start operating on Monday.

The Civil Aviation General Authority (GACA) has added five airports where domestic travel can be continued, namely Bisha, Taif, Yanbu, Hafr Al-Batin and Sharourah.

GACA added domestic flights on May 31, after consulting with competent health authorities and complying with prevention protocols to fight the corona virus pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)