Saudi Denies Prince Mohammed’s Secret Meeting with Netanyahu

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia on Monday denied reports that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Kingdom on Sunday evening.

The remarks followed a report by Israel’s Army Radio that said Netanyahu made a secret trip to Saudi Arabia to meet with Bin Salman and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Neom, on the Red Sea coast, MEMO reported.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud took to his Twitter account on Monday saying the meeting was “only between Saudi and American officials.”

Netanyahu, for his part, declined to comment on the reports.

The US has asked the Saudis to normalize relations with the occupied state of Israel and is following in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain which signed a normalization agreement with the occupation in September. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)