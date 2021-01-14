Saudi Condemns Israeli Decision to Build 800 New Settlement Units

Riyadh, MINA – The Saudi Arabian government has strongly criticized Israel’s decision to build 800 new residential housing units in the occupied West Bank, Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry rejected the move, which was seen as a new violation of decisions on international legitimacy, a threat to peace and undermining efforts for a two-state solution.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the construction of 800 houses for Jewish settlers.

“We are pleased to announce today that 800 new apartments have been built in Judea and Samaria. We are here to stay (so that) we continue to build the Land of Israel, ”said Netanyahu, using the Jewish designation for the West Bank.

The move comes ahead of the inauguration of the US President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

The US President Donald Trump has supported Israeli settlement activities in the West Bank, while Biden has voiced opposition to such activities during his campaign.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is considered “occupied territory” under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)