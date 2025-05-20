SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

France, UK, and Canada Threaten Action Against Israel Over Gaza Offensive

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

5 Views

London, MINA – In a rare and strongly worded joint statement on Monday, the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada warned they would take “concrete action” against Israel if it does not immediately halt its military offensive in the Gaza Strip and ease restrictions on humanitarian aid, Palestine chronicle reported.

The statement highlighted growing international frustration with Israel’s conduct, citing the “intolerable” level of human suffering in Gaza and repeated violations of international law. The leaders criticized Israel’s announcement to allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza, calling the measure “wholly inadequate.”

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions,” the statement said. It warned that failure to cease the military offensive and lift humanitarian restrictions would prompt further concrete responses from the three nations.

The leaders also condemned the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, asserting that such actions undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and threaten long-term peace and security in the region.

Additionally, they denounced recent remarks made by Israeli officials, which implied that Gazan civilians might be forced to relocate. The statement emphasized that permanent forced displacement constitutes a breach of international humanitarian law.

The joint declaration voiced support for ongoing ceasefire mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. It called on all parties involved to engage seriously in negotiations and take immediate steps to de-escalate the crisis.

Reaffirming their long-standing position, the leaders stressed that a two-state solution remains the only viable path toward lasting peace and mutual security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The statement also demanded the immediate release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, underlining that the protection of civilian lives must be upheld under international law.

Meanwhile, Israel Hayom reported that the European Union’s foreign ministers are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss a potential suspension of the EU-Israel partnership agreement. An EU source noted that Israel’s ongoing military actions and disregard for international norms could force the bloc to reconsider its relationship with Tel Aviv. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

