Illegal Israeli Settlers Attack Mosque in West Bank During Ramadan

West Bank, MINA – Illegal Israeli settlers stormed a mosque in the northern West Bank on Sunday evening during Ramadan prayers, assaulting worshippers and vandalizing the mosque’s interior, Anadolu Agency reported.

Thaer Haneni, a local activist present at the Beit Sheikh Mosque in Khirbet Tana, east of Beit Furik town, described the attack to Anadolu. He stated that an unmarked Israeli military vehicle carrying four settlers in military uniforms, along with a small cargo vehicle from their settlement’s security, arrived at the mosque before launching the assault.

“They confiscated our IDs and mobile phones, subjected us to detailed searches, and forced us to sit on the ground in the mosque’s courtyard for nearly an hour,” Haneni said.

The settlers then vandalized the mosque, breaking the pulpit, spilling oil, juice, and water on the carpets, and destroying electrical appliances and lighting.

Haneni also revealed that Israeli forces have demolished the homes of 40 families in the area, leaving only the mosque and school standing. He added that settlers from the Mikhora settlement, the Giv’at Ronim outpost, and a pastoral outpost led by settler Itamar Cohen have been continuously attacking the area.

According to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli actions have displaced 29 Palestinian communities, including 311 families—totaling around 2,000 people—between October 7, 2023, and the end of 2024. In February alone, settlers carried out 230 attacks across the West Bank.

Tensions have escalated across the West Bank, where at least 930 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers since the start of the Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

As violence intensifies, the latest mosque attack highlights the growing threats faced by Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)