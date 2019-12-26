Saudi Authorities Release Palestinian Detainee

Ruyadh, MINA – The Saudi group, Prisoners of Conscience, said Tuesday that the Saudi authorities released Palestinian engineer Bashar Anees, who was one of about 60 Palestinians arrested arbitrarily in last April, Palinfo reported.

According to Prisoners of Conscience, the Saudi security authorities transferred Anees directly from the prison to Riyadh Airport as a prelude to deporting him along with his family to Jordan on Wednesday.

Anees was the second Palestinian released from Saudi jails following the unjustified arrest campaign that targeted last April about 60 Palestinians living in the country.

The Saudi security authorities accuse those Palestinians of being involved in activities in support of the Palestinian cause.

However, they are in jails with no trials or indictments. On April 20, the Saudi authorities had released a Palestinian detainee called Abdullah Odeh.(T/R04/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)