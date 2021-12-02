Saudi Arabia’s Flight Ban Ends for Travelers from India, Egypt and Pakistan

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s ban on direct travel from several countries ended on Wednesday, as the Kingdom continues to relax pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Travelers from six countries, India, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil and Vietnam can now arrive in the Kingdom without having to spend 14 days outside those countries before entering Saudi Arabia.

The travelers will need a valid PCR test certificate and must register on the Qdoom platform 72 hours before their flight departs, Arab News reported.

They will also need to enter institutional quarantine for five days when they arrive, regardless of their immunization status outside of the Kingdom, and will need to take tests on the first and fifth days of their quarantine.

Though Saudi Arabia has eased travel from some destinations, it has been forced to implement new restrictions on some African countries after a concerning new COVID-19 variant, omicron, was detected in South Africa last week.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)