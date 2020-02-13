Russia Ambassador to Indonesia Talks about Palestinian-Israeli Peace Proposal

Jakarta, MINA – Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said the Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal announced last month by United States President Donald Trump could not be taken for granted. Because the agreement was made without the approval of Palestine.

“The document proposes territorial change. The document also proposes ways to resolve other fundamental issues including the final status of Jerusalem and other problems,” Vorobieva told in a press briefing at the Russian Embassy in Jakarta on Wednesday, February 12.

“Our position is that the Palestinians and Israelis must have their final opinion on this issue considering this relates to them. Palestine must be the party that determines whether this is acceptable or not.That’s the main point of this,” she added.

“How can you solve a problem if one of the parties rejects the agreement the US has determined. But if the Palestinians do not accept it, it cannot work, it will not stop the war and cannot stop people being killed. The problem is how to make an acceptable settlement two parties,” Vorobieva said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a peace proposal for the two long-conflicting regions last January 28. Trump announced that when he received a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

In the agreement, Trump divided the area around Jerusalem for Palestine and Israel. However, without the approval or interference of Palestine.

Furthermore, Lyudmila said that the country led by President Vladimir Putin would always be ready to assist the peace process between the two parties. This support will be based on internationally applicable laws.

“We reiterate our readiness to build future work in line with collective efforts aimed at reliably and comprehensively resolving conflicts. We are ready to coordinate closely with our Palestinian and Israeli partners, as well as Middle Eastern and African countries North, members of the Middle East who cite international mediators and all those who are interested in the rapid achievement of lasting peace in the Middle East,” she explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)