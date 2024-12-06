Select Language

Roof of Indonesia Hospital Caught Fire Due to Israeli Attack

Israel continues its attacks in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza, since Saturday, October 4, 2024. (Photo: MER-C)
Gaza, MINA – The roof of the Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza caught fire due to an attack by Israeli Zionist forces on Thursday. The attack also caused a water tank to catch fire and two people were injured while attempting to extinguish the flames.

In a video uploaded by MER-C on its Instagram page, the fire can be seen spreading on the roof of the Indonesia Hospital, while several people try to put it out.

Israeli Zionist forces continue to target healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip, leading to a crisis in several hospitals as most of the facilities have been damaged.

Since the order for the forced evacuation of residents from Gaza’s Bait Lahiya, Bait Hanun, and Jabaliya, who were instructed to flee to the South on October 5, Israeli Zionists have repeatedly besieged and attacked the Indonesia Hospital.

Repeated attacks have also occurred at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza. The most recent attack took place on Tuesday, which injured three local staff members. (T/RE1/P2)

