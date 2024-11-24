Reviewing Aid Programs in Herat, MER-C Sends Team to Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), an emergency medical organization, sent a volunteer team to Afghanistan on Saturday to review the aid provided to the victims of the earthquake in Herat Province on October 7, 2023.

The team consists of three members: Dr. T. Meaty Fransisca, MER-C volunteer Ita Muswita, and Desi Fitriani, who will document the activities of the team while they are in Afghanistan. The team is scheduled to work for two weeks.

“Together with two other volunteers, we are the three representatives from MER-C Indonesia returning to Afghanistan, specifically to Herat, in the western part of Afghanistan. Our plan is to attend the inauguration of a borehole drilling project organized by the Afghan government,” said Dr. Meaty as she was about to depart for Afghanistan at Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

She mentioned that this borehole project is MER-C’s latest initiative in the earthquake-affected area. Previously, MER-C had also sent volunteer teams to provide assistance in the form of medicines, basic necessities, winter supplies, medical equipment, and healthcare services, totaling more than $50,000 in aid.

“This borehole is intended for residents of five villages there, and this is the fourth time MER-C has sent a team to Afghanistan. So, our team is the fourth group, and in addition to the water inauguration, we will also conduct an assessment of other humanitarian programs that MER-C might explore in collaboration with the local or Afghan government,” she explained.

Furthermore, she stressed that the urgency of this mission is to ensure that the trust of the Indonesian people is properly channeled, as MER-C must directly assess the situation on the ground if possible. Additionally, it is important for the Indonesian public to understand how much the Afghan people need humanitarian aid.

“We also ask for the prayers of the Indonesian people so that this journey brings blessings, and is safe, smooth, and facilitated. We hope that what we plan, which is also in line with the wishes of the Indonesian people, can become a reality. What is certain is that this will bring blessings for all, especially for the Indonesian people who have donated, and especially for the people of Afghanistan who are in need,” she concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)