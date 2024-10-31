Resistance Drone Hits Aviation Factory in North Israel 

Beirut, MINA – A drone hit a factory that produces aviation parts in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on Wednesday, causing minor damage, according to Israeli media, as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

Initial Israeli media reports indicated that the drone originated from Lebanon, however, the Hebrew Channel 12 later reported that the drone was fired from Lebanon.

“Damage was caused to an industrial building, without a siren,” a spokesperson for Nahariya city said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency. “The issue is under investigation, and the security forces are searching the area.”

According to The Times of Israel, the military said it was investigating why the drone was only detected right before the impact and why no sirens sounded. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Israeli media also reported power outages at military sites along the border due to shelling from Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)