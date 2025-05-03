SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Aircraft Flew Over Malta Hours Before Aid Ship Drone Attack: Report

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

3 Views

Kenya warplane strike Al-Shabaab training camp. (Photo: AA)

Gaza, MINA – CNN has reported that an Israeli military aircraft flew over Maltese airspace just hours before a Gaza-bound aid ship was hit by a drone strike in international waters near Malta, Anadolu Agency reported.

Flight-tracking data showed an Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo plane departing from Israel Thursday afternoon and flying at a low altitude below 5,000 feet, over eastern Malta. The aircraft did not land but remained in the area for an extended period before returning to Israel approximately seven hours later.

The incident occurred ahead of an early Friday attack reported by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

According to the group, a ship named Conscience carrying 16 people and humanitarian aid to Gaza was struck twice by a drone, resulting in a fire and damage to the hull.

Also Read: India Imposes Ban on All Imports from Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

The ship lost power and faced a high risk of sinking. Maltese authorities intervened and rescued those onboard.

The source of the drone strike remains unconfirmed, and Israel has yet to issue an official response to CNN’s report. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestine Book Awards 2025 Receives Record Number of Submissions

