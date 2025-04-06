Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Six Palestinians were martyred and several others injured today in an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of civilians south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

Local sources reported that an Israeli drone struck the Qizan Rashwan area, resulting in multiple casualties. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled Wadi Al-Arayes Street in the al-Zaitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, injuring several residents.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has led to at least 50,669 documented Palestinian deaths and over 115,225 injuries. Thousands remain trapped under rubble, unreachable by emergency teams due to continued Israeli attacks.

Despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice to prevent genocide and address the humanitarian crisis, Israeli strikes persist across Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)