Replica of Al-Aqsa Mosque Pulpit to Feature in Indonesia Peace Convoy 2024

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesia Peace Convoy, organized by the Indonesian Coalition for Al-Quds Defense (KIBBM), will showcase a five-meter-tall replica of the historic pulpit from Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Palestine . Known as Nuruddin Zanki, this pulpit dates back to the era of Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi in 1187.

Ustaz Bachtiar Nasir (UBN), Chairman of KIBBM, emphasized that the inclusion of the Nuruddin Zanki pulpit replica in the upcoming convoy profoundly symbolizes the spirit of Palestine’s liberation.

“The five-meter-tall historic pulpit replica from Al-Aqsa Mosque will be paraded during the convoy, serving as a symbol of our journey,” he declared during a media briefing in Jakarta on Saturday (July 20).

UBN, along with several religious scholars and Palestinian activists, called on the public to actively participate in this upcoming event.

UBN explained that the Indonesia Peace Convoy is a humanitarian campaign aimed at galvanizing support across Indonesian society for Palestinian independence and an end to the genocide in Gaza.

“We and the world continue to witness the 10-month genocide in Gaza by Zionist Israel. If this continues and we remain silent, it will undoubtedly threaten humanitarian values ​​and peace efforts in Indonesia and globally,” he concluded.

The Indonesia Peace Convoy will feature a procession of various vehicles and ground transport demanding an end to the genocide in Gaza. This includes cars, motorcycles, three-wheeled taxis (bajaj), bicycles, and traditional horse-drawn carriages (delman), each adorned with Palestinian symbols as a display of solidarity.

Activities for the Indonesia Peace Convoy 2024 will commence with a congregational dawn prayer at Al-Azhar Mosque in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, around 07:00 AM. The convoy will then proceed to West Parking JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

Historical Al-Aqsa Pulpit Replica

On August 21, 1969, Al-Aqsa Mosque was set on fire by an Australian Jewish extremist named Denis Michael Rohan.

This tragic event resulted in the destruction of many historic Islamic artifacts, including the Nuruddin Zanki pulpit, a legacy of Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi from 1187.

At that time, Indonesia swiftly responded to address the aftermath of the tragedy. Alongside other Muslim-majority nations, Indonesia played a crucial role in establishing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on September 25, 1969.

Involving 24 Muslim countries globally, the initial objective of the OIC was to renovate the damaged mosque. After 53 years, this goal has finally been achieved.

In addition to mobilizing other countries to form the OIC, Indonesia also contributed to the creation of the Nuruddin Zanki pulpit replica, also known as the Salahuddin pulpit. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)