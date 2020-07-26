Renovation of Istiqlal Mosque Finished, Ready to Be Inaugurated

Jakarta, MINA – The work of renovating Istiqlal Mosque has been finished and ready to be inaugurated, said Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono on Wednesday, July 22.

The renovation is for the first time since 42 years ago which began in May 2019.

“The renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque has been 100% finished and the provisional handover (PHO) has been carried out. I and the High Priest of the Istiqlal Mosque agreed and promised to President Joko Widodo that the Istiqlal Mosque could be opened when Eid al-Adha, Alhamdulillah,” said Basuki.

Through its Instagram account, the Ministry upload the photo display of Istiqlal mosque, before and after renovations.

Basuki said the renovation has been going well, especially in landscaping and lighting work.

“In the mosque there is a Lee Kuan Yew plant that has been dangling long, some time ago was also checked by the President. We also tried lighting,” said Basuki.

The scope of the renovation work of the Istiqlal Mosque includes regional planning, structural work, architectural work, mechanical electrical plumbing (MEP), interior work and signage with a budget of Rp 475 billion.

The work on the area arrangement includes returning the Monas axis and tidying the zoning, repairing gates, adding plazas as public spaces, repairing river banks/embankments, adding basement parking buildings, repairing canteens and adding street vendors.

Architectural work includes work on facades, floors, walls, frames, windows, doors, ablution rooms, toilets and bathrooms. Interior works include the interiors of the main prayer hall, the VIP area and the offices of the mosque management.

In addition, to support the COVID-19 preventive health protocol, additional handwashing places will be built such as near the entrance and food stall areas.

Meanwhile, the underground Silaturahmi Tunnel which will connect the Istiqlal Mosque with the Cathedral Church, the constructionn Will begin at the end of 2020 with budget needs are estimated at Rp 40 billion.

Istiqlal Mosque has an area of ​​91,629 square meters (not including the river area) and an area of ​​80,948 square meters of mosque that can accommodate 200,000 people.

Istiqlal Mosque is not only the largest mosque in Indonesia and Southeast Asia, but also the state mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)