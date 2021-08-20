Indonesia’s Istiqlal Mosque Reopens for Friday Prayer

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Istiqlal Mosque reopened for Friday prayer after previously being closed since the end of last June because of Covid-19 pandemic.

The implementation of Friday prayer is carried out by implementing strict health protocols and the capacity of the congregation is 25 percent.

Those attending Friday prayers were required to have been injected with at least the first dose of vaccine and to bring their own prayer equipment, because the Istiqlal Mosque does not roll out a carpet to prevent transmission.

Istiqlal Mosque also does not recommend for the elderly and children in the Friday prayer.

In addition, several officers from the Istiqlal Mosque Management Body (BPMI) have been guarding each gate of the Istiqlal Mosque.

Before entering, the congregation has their body temperature measured and they are advised to wash their hands.

The position of the rows is also set apart and does not fill the rows in front of the congregation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)