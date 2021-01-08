Jokowi Inaugurates Grand Istiqlal Mosque’s Renovation

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque on Thursday afternoon, in Jakarta. The renovation is the first since 42 years ago and cost IDR 511 billion from the state budget.

“Today the Istiqlal Mosque, the mosque of our pride has all been renovated, thank God,” said the President in his speech.

The President hopes that with the completion of this renovation, the Istiqlal Mosque could be the pride of all Indonesian people.

“The renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque to make it even more magnificent is not to be dashing, not only to be the pride of Muslims but also to be the pride of all Indonesian people, the pride of our nation, Indonesia,” he said

The Head of State assessed that after being renovated the Istiqlal Mosque had completely changed and looked like it had just returned.

“The landscape has been redesigned to be beautiful and it looks even more neat. I have seen the floor three times, more shiny. The lighting has also been changed, it is very modern and beautiful. The river that divides Istiqlal is also getting cleaner and tidier, ”he points out.

Therefore, the President expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) for renovating the mosque by not only maximizing the function of the mosque as a place of worship but also paying attention to architectural, artistic and aesthetic aspects.

“And what is no less important is to maintain the principles of cultural heritage of mosque buildings, this is very important,” he concluded.

The President reminded that this mosque was established as an expression of gratitude for the independence of the Indonesian nation.

“This spirit was clearly recorded in 1953, when Muslim leaders gathered to spark the idea of ​​establishing a mosque as a symbol of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia, and it was agreed that the name ‘Istiqlal’ was the name of the mosque which in Arabic means independence,” he concluded.

After the inauguration, the President went straight to the mosque to carry out the evening prayer in congregation. (T/RE1)

