Indonesian Istiqlal Mosque to Reopen on July

Jakarta, MINA – Head of the Public Relations and Protocols of the Istiqlal Mosque, Abu Hurairah said his office is currently preparing a coronavirus prevention health protocol (Covid-19).

The protocol will be implemented strictly because it is planned that in early July the largest mosque in Southeast Asia will be reopened to the public.

“I am sure that if the opening of July is opened, the health protocol will be strict, very strict. Again the protocol is prepared, but not far from other mosques,” he said as quoted from CNNIndonesia on Tuesday, April 2.

In addition to spraying disinfectants and checking temperatures for worshipers who come, the health protocol will also regulate so that no more people sleep in the mosque area.

“Officers must also have a lot. It will be arranged like that (people just sleep in the mosque). Those with high temperatures may not enter,” he said.

President Joko Widodo previously stated that the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta is planned to open on July.

It was conveyed by Jokowi while observing the Istiqlal Mosque to check the readiness for the application of a new or New Normal life pattern in a house of worship on Tuesday.

“Earlier I got information from Professor Nasaruddin, High Priest of the Istiqlal Mosque, that is planned to open the Istiqlal Mosque later in July,” Jokowi said.

However, Jokowi said the decision to open the mosque is remained under the authority of Nasaruddin Umar as the mosque’s high priest. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)