Bayt Al-Quran and Istiqlal Museum Reopened on July 6

Jakarta, MINA – Bayt Al-Qur’an service and Istiqlal Museum (BQMI) on Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII), East Jakarta re-opened on Monday (July 6).

BQMI services had been closed since the implementation of the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in DKI Jakarta on March 16, 2020.

“I am sure, BQMI services can already be carried out, of course by still paying attention to health protocols,” said the Deputy Minister of Religion after reviewing BQMI accompanied by the Head of the Lajnah Pentashihan Mushaf Al-Qur’an (LPMQ) Ministry of Religion, Muchlis Hanafi.

Zainut conveyed that the existence of BQMI is very necessary to enrich the treasury of knowledge about the Qur’an and Islamic civilization.

Looking ahead, the Deputy Minister of Religion encourages BQMI to complete its services by presenting digital collections.

“It’s time to start digitizing the existing collections. This is to provide wider benefits for the people, “he said.

While Muchlis said, from 1 January 2020 to 15 March 2020 no less than 23,200 people had visited BQMI.

“BQMI will reopen services for visitors by implementing health protocols,” he added.

At the entrance of the Bayt Al-Qur’an, now there is a hand washing area complete with soap that is intended for every visitor.

The implementation of health protocol was put into effect since visitors entered the lobby of the Bayt Al-Qur’an and Istiqlal Museum. Besides checking body temperature, visitors are also asked to always wear masks while in the Bayt Al-Qur’an and Istiqlal Museum. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)