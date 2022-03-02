Recommended Prayer When Falling in Adversity

Islamic teachings cover all activities of life, even when you are feeling down. Islam provides guidance for prayer that should be said when someone falls into a slump.

A member of the Egyptian Darul Ifta Fatwa, Sheikh Uwaidah Uthman, said that Imam Bukhari had narrated the hadith with a chain that reached the Messenger of Allah.

It is said that the Messenger of Allah, when he was in a big problem, used to say:

لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ الْعَظِيمُ الْحَلِيمُ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ رَبُّ الْعَرْشِ الْعَظِيمِ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ رَبُّ السَّمَوَاتِ وَرَبُّ الأَرْضِ وَرَبُّ الْعَرْشِ الْكَرِيمِ

Meaning: “There is no true God but Allah, the Most Great, the Most Forbearing. There is no true God but Allah, the Lord of the great Throne. There is no true God but Allah, Lord of the heavens and the earth and the Lord of the Noble Throne.”

Sheikh Uwaidah said, if observed, it was not a prayer but a compliment to Allah subhanallahu wata’aal. However, Imam Bukhari gave his book a title for this prayer with the title ‘Prayer (while in) adversity’.

“This shows that whoever keeps himself busy with remembering Allah when he is in trouble, Allah will give him something better for those who are in trouble,” he said.

Sheikh Uwaidah emphasized that every Muslim must pray with this prayer. “Everyone who is falling into a slump should use this prayer, a prayer that is a praise to Allah who will release all difficulties,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Source: Republika Online

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)