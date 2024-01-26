12,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer in Aqsa

Select Language

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – About 12,000 Palestinian worshipers were allowed to perform Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque, as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site.

The Islamic Endowments Department affirmed that only 15,000 worshipers were allowed in as Israeli police banned the entry of hundreds of people into the holy site for the 16th consecutive Friday prayer, Palinfo reported.

Ahead of the Friday prayer, the Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces prevented worshipers in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood in Occupied Jerusalem from performing the Friday prayer and attacked them with teargas bombs and wastewater.

Many of the worshipers and journalists were injured during the attack.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

