Ramadan in Saudi Arabia Starts From Friday, April 24th

Rabat, MINA – Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries and communities following the Umm al-Qura calendar will begin Ramadan on Friday, April 24, said Moroccan astronomer, Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani as quoted from Morocco World News on Monday, April 20.

Some neighboring countries in the Arabian Peninsula follow the Umm al-Qura calendar, as well as Muslim communities in non-Islamic countries, such as the North American Islamic Society, the North American Fiqh Council, and the European Council for Fatwa and Research.

Morocco is expected to celebrate the first Month of Ramadan on Saturday, April 25, according to Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani.

But the initial certainty of Ramadan will await the decision of the Rukyatul Hilal Saudi session and Muslim countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)