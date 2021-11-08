Rally in Ramallah in Support of Sick and Hunger-Strike Prisoners

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinians organized on Sunday a peaceful march in support of sick prisoners and hunger-strike prisoners in the city of Ramallah, demanding to release sick prisoners and stop Isreli violations against prisoners.

The march took place in Al-Manara Square, at the invitation of the prisoners’ institutions, the collation of national and Islamic forces, and the professional unions’ gathering, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The participants roamed the streets of the city center, raising pictures of hunger strikers and sick prisoners, and chanted slogans demanding their freedom and calling for an end to the policies of administrative detention against Palestinians and deliberate medical neglect pursued by the occupation authorities.

In his speech, the head of the Prisoners’ Club, Qaddoura Fares, expressed his hope that the six prisoners’ strike would reach its final stop, noting that the last 48 hours witnessed great efforts that might culminate in announcing the victory of the hunger strikers.

He said, “This will be a success, especially since the occupation forces were not able to break their will, and were not able to turn the page on strikes in the face of administrative detention.”

Fares stressed that those who went on a hunger strike against the administrative detention law, which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of our people, are sacrificing in a legendary epic that will represent part of the history that we are proud of.”

He stressed that all Palestinians have a national responsibility, not only to ensure victory for the hunger-striking prisoners and sick prisoners, but also the responsibility to save their lives.

Regarding the health status of the prisoners on hunger strike, the head of the Prisoners Club clarified that they are in very difficult conditions, and those who can move are forced to use a wheelchair, noting what was stated in the reports of Israeli doctors that they may be martyred at any moment.

About the prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, Faris said, “With all pain, I say that the disease ravaged his body in light of the policy of deliberate medical neglect, in terms of reluctance to diagnose, take the medical requirement and have the necessary medical treatments, and neither he nor other sick prisoners had a suitable treatment opportunity.”. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)