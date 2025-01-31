SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Rafah Crossing to Reopen this Friday

An APC was seen guarding at the door of the Rafah border crossing following its closure.

Gaza, MINA – The plan to reopen the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is set to begin on Friday under the supervision of a multinational European force to secure the crossing, Palinfo reported.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which came into effect on January 19, stipulates that 600 trucks of humanitarian aid will enter the Gaza Strip daily and that the Rafah crossing will be opened seven days after the agreement takes effect.

According to the agreement, the European Security Mission (EUBAM) will manage the crossing alongside Palestinians from Gaza who are not affiliated with Hamas and are likely linked to the Palestinian Authority, but without direct official supervision from it. According to Palestinian sources, these Palestinians have received Israeli approval to oversee the operation of the crossing.

The agreement also allows members of Hamas’s military wing who were injured during the war to exit for medical treatment abroad, with permission to return to the Gaza Strip after completing their treatment.

Also Read: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

According to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the European Union will send about 100 border officers to the crossing, along with trained dogs to assist in inspection operations, while enhancing security by deploying guards to protect the European officers.

On the Palestinian side, the Palestinian Authority will be responsible for providing officers to monitor the border. A senior European official confirmed that the European force will play a key role in implementing the first phase of the ceasefire, facilitating the passage of about 200 Palestinians daily from Gaza to Egypt, most of them being the injured and their companions.

On another note, there will be thorough security checks for travelers crossing the border, including identity verification and ensuring they are not carrying weapons.

The EUBAM was established in 2005 to support the Palestinian Authority in managing the crossing but ceased operations in 2007. Later, Israel requested the European Union to redeploy this force with the support of Egypt and the United States, which considers it a reliable entity to ensure the security of the crossing. []

Also Read: Hamas: Palestine Must Unite to Defend the West Bank

