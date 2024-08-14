Israel Blocked Rafah Crossing for 100 Consecutive Days

Gaza, MINA – Israel has blocked Israel Blocks Rafah Crossing for 100 Consecutive Daysthe entry of humanitarian aid through the Rafah border crossing for 100 consecutive days, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,000 children, patients, and injured people, the Gaza Media Office said on Wednesday, Wafa reports.

Ismail Althwabta, head of the Media Office, spoke at a press conference about the devastating impact of Israel’s blockade, which prevents medical supplies, health delegations, and all forms of aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

He explained that this has exacerbated the already dire medical and humanitarian situation.

The blockade has directly resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 children, patients, and injured people due to a lack of access to necessary medical care, he pointed out, describing the situation as a “humanitarian catastrophe affecting all aspects of life in Gaza.”

The blockade has also prevented 25,000 patients and injured people from seeking medical treatment abroad, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, he said.

The Palestinian official called the closure of the Rafah crossing “a violation of international law” and urged the global community to put pressure on Israel and the US to reopen the crossing and allow aid into Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)