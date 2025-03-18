Israel Closes Rafah Crossing as Large-scale Attacks on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel closed the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza on Tuesday, preventing injured Palestinians from leaving the enclave for medical treatment abroad, Anadolu Agency reported.

The decision came despite a previous ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, which had allowed for the reopening of the crossing last month.

The closure was confirmed by Israeli public broadcaster KAN, which reported that Israeli officials informed Palestinian workers at the crossing about the shutdown.

Additionally, the EU Border Assistance Mission, stationed at the crossing, was notified of the closure.

Early Tuesday, Israeli military strikes continued to bombard Gaza, killing more than 320 people and injuring hundreds, according to reports.

The majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, with many homes destroyed during the nighttime attacks.

Since October 2023, over 48,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with more than 112,000 others wounded. The ongoing violence has raised concerns from international human rights organizations. []

