Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti stated that the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip will soon reopen after preparations are completed on the Palestinian side, with European monitors involved.

In an interview recorded with Cairo News Channel on Monday evening, Abdel Atti explained that humanitarian and medical aid is currently being delivered, exceeding the agreed amount of 600 trucks per day.

He added that Egypt is providing all necessary facilitation, and aid is entering through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Meanwhile, operations at the Rafah crossing will begin once the Palestinian side completes its preparations.

“Egypt is ready, but Israel has destroyed many facilities on the Palestinian side of the crossing,” he said.

Earlier, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, stated that EU foreign ministers agreed to continue the monitoring mission at the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt.

“Everyone agreed that the EU’s border aid mission at the Rafah border can play a vital role in supporting the ceasefire,” he said.

Since May 24, 2024, humanitarian aid has entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing (controlled by Israel) after occupying forces seized the Rafah crossing and destroyed and burned part of it.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which began its first phase on January 19, 2025, stipulates the entry of 600 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza each day and the opening of the Rafah crossing seven days after the agreement is implemented.

The Gaza ceasefire agreement also includes a prisoner exchange in three phases, each lasting 42 days. []

