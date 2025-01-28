SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Rafah Crossing

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atti stated that the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip will soon reopen after preparations are completed on the Palestinian side, with European monitors involved.

In an interview recorded with Cairo News Channel on Monday evening, Abdel Atti explained that humanitarian and medical aid is currently being delivered, exceeding the agreed amount of 600 trucks per day.

He added that Egypt is providing all necessary facilitation, and aid is entering through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Meanwhile, operations at the Rafah crossing will begin once the Palestinian side completes its preparations.

Egypt is ready, but Israel has destroyed many facilities on the Palestinian side of the crossing,” he said.

Also Read: Explosion of Unexploded Israeli Munitions Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

Earlier, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, stated that EU foreign ministers agreed to continue the monitoring mission at the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt.

“Everyone agreed that the EU’s border aid mission at the Rafah border can play a vital role in supporting the ceasefire,” he said.

Since May 24, 2024, humanitarian aid has entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing (controlled by Israel) after occupying forces seized the Rafah crossing and destroyed and burned part of it.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which began its first phase on January 19, 2025, stipulates the entry of 600 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza each day and the opening of the Rafah crossing seven days after the agreement is implemented.

Also Read: Israeli Ammunition Explosion Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

The Gaza ceasefire agreement also includes a prisoner exchange in three phases, each lasting 42 days. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinians Returning to Northern Gaza Need 135,000 Tents

Tagegypt Gaza Palestine Rafah crossing

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG’s Peaceful Protest in Front of US Embassy to Condemn the “Gaza Holocaust”

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 23:32 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:36 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Israel Violating Ceasefire by Blocking Return of Displaced Gazans

  • Sunday, 26 January 2025 - 21:37 WIB
America

Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza Key for Aid: UN Migration Chief

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Israel Admits Hamas Capabilities in Gaza Are Still Largely Intact

  • Wednesday, 15 January 2025 - 15:37 WIB
Load More
Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Rohingya Refugees in Aceh** (Photo: UNHCR)
Indonesia

Rohingya Immigrant Gives Birth at Peureulak Regional Hospital, East Aceh

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:38 WIB
America

UN Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents

  • 17 hours ago
Articles

The Recitation of Surah Al-Isra from Jakarta for Palestine

  • 16 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

Trump’s Middle East Envoy to Visit Gaza

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 10:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us