Qatari Emir Expresses Full Solidarity with Palestine at UN General Assembly

New York, MINA – Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed full and firm solidarity with the Palestinian people in their aspirations for justice.

This was conveyed by him during a speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States on Tuesday.

The Emir of Qatar delivered a powerful speech discussing several Middle East issues, the most important of which was the Palestinian issue.

In his speech, he said the Palestinian issue was still unresolved, for that it was necessary to implement international resolutions and pressure Israel to end its illegal occupation.

Qatar is a country that is very consistent in helping the Palestinian people, especially donations for residents and the reconstruction of Gaza which was destroyed by Israeli military attacks. (T/RE1)

