Qatar: Gaza Humanitarian Pause to Start at 7 am on Friday

Gaza, MINA – A humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip will start at 7 am local time (0500GMT) on Friday, Qatar announced Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The first group of civilian hostages will be swapped at around 4 pm on Friday,” Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari told a news conference in Doha.

He said 50 hostages will be released in four days.

“The first group of hostages will include 13 women and children,”he added.

On Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian pause was achieved between Israel and Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

