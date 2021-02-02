Qatar Expects Stability in Palestine After Upcoming Elections

Gaza, MINA – The Chairman of the Qatar Comittee for Reconstruction in Gaza Strip Muhammad Al-Emadi expects for stability in all Palestine territories after the success of the upcoming election.

Al-Emadi emphasizes his country that standing beside of Palestinian and will provide support to Palestine in all levels.

He said at a discussion on the development of Palestine politics on February 1, with the Chairman of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, as reported by Qudd Press.

Al-Emadi and his entourage came to Gaza with the aid of a state financial grant of $ 360 million (more than IDR 5 trillion) for 2021.

Meanwhile, Sinwar thanked Doha for the financial grants provided to the Palestinian, according to the report.

He praised the quality of the Qatar project implemented in the Gaza Strip and its positive effect on the lives of the citizens.

The Qatar National Committee for Gaza Reconstruction dozens of important projects in the Gaza Strip, except from distributing monthly financial aid meant to help the poor.

The Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million Palestinians, is facing condition economic and bad living. The result of the Israeli blockade that has continued since the summer of 2006.

The Corona pandemic has worsened human and living conditions in Gaza, as restrictions have caused tens of thousands of Palestinians to lose their jobs. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)