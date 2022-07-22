Qatar Distributes Cash Aid for 100 Thousand Gaza Families

Gaza, MINA – An NGO for the Reconstruction of Gaza-Qatar announced that it is collaborating with the Qatar Fund to disburse cash financial assistance for 100,000 families in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The head of the Gaza-Qatar Reconstruction Commission, Mohammed Al Emadi, said a grant of $100 per family would be given to families in need in the region. Palinfo reported on Thursday.

Al Emadi said the distribution process would be carried out through the United Nations and identified by the Gaza Strip government.

The Qatari government and the country’s humanitarian agencies provide humanitarian assistance almost every month to help Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip who are experiencing economic hardship and living due to the Israeli blockade.

Gaza’s condition to this day still shows no signs of economic improvement. The unemployment rate in the region is close to touching 50 percent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)