SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Qatari FM Shaikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

Doha, MINA – Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday called on Israel and Hamas to start working on a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“We underline the importance of the commitment of all parties to implement all provisions of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and to start the second phase (of negotiations),” he said at a joint press conference in Doha with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“There should be no compromise in engaging in the second phase of negotiations,” he added.

Bin Abdulrahman said the second phase of negotiations on the Gaza deal is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Also Read: Canada Responds to Trump, Imposes 25 Percent Tariff on U.S. Products

“(However) there are no clear details about the arrival of the delegation and the start of negotiations, and we hope to see some movement in the coming days,” he added.

The Qatari prime minister stressed the importance of the commitment of both sides to engage in good faith.

According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to postpone sending his negotiating team to Qatar until he meets with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Regarding Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, bin Abdulrahman reiterated Qatar’s firm rejection of any forced displacement.

Also Read: Gaza’s Healthcare System Could to Take 12 Years to Recover:Experts

“We are engaged with the Trump administration and we hope there will be no disputes,” he said, stressing his country’s commitment to ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land.

During an Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo on Saturday, bin Abdulrahman reiterated Qatar’s strong opposition to any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump first floated the idea on January 25, suggesting that Palestinians in Gaza be relocated to Egypt and Jordan. However, his proposal was strongly rejected by Cairo and Amman.

On January 19, the first six-week phase of the prisoner swap and Gaza deal between Hamas and Israel came into effect, with negotiations set to continue for subsequent phases of the deal. The agreement was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, with support from the US.

Also Read: Indonesia Crowned Overall Champion at the 4th International Holy Quran Competition

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,500 people since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Germany Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Increase NATO Defense Budget

Tagceasefire agreement Qatar

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Released Next

  • Thursday, 30 January 2025 - 11:32 WIB
Mass displacement from Jabaliya. (Photo: via social media)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Palestinians Waiting to Return Homes in Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 11:36 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Israel Violating Ceasefire by Blocking Return of Displaced Gazans

  • Sunday, 26 January 2025 - 21:37 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 17:06 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Extremists Burn Mosque in the Arab Community of Al-Mleihat, Jericho

  • 8 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Palestinians in the Fourth Gaza Hostages Swap

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Displays Israeli Military Symbols Seized during Israeli Captives Release

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us