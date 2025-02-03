Qatar Calls for Hamas dan Israel to Start of 2nd Phase of Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

Doha, MINA – Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Sunday called on Israel and Hamas to start working on a second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“We underline the importance of the commitment of all parties to implement all provisions of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and to start the second phase (of negotiations),” he said at a joint press conference in Doha with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“There should be no compromise in engaging in the second phase of negotiations,” he added.

Bin Abdulrahman said the second phase of negotiations on the Gaza deal is scheduled to begin on Monday.

“(However) there are no clear details about the arrival of the delegation and the start of negotiations, and we hope to see some movement in the coming days,” he added.

The Qatari prime minister stressed the importance of the commitment of both sides to engage in good faith.

According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to postpone sending his negotiating team to Qatar until he meets with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.

Regarding Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, bin Abdulrahman reiterated Qatar’s firm rejection of any forced displacement.

“We are engaged with the Trump administration and we hope there will be no disputes,” he said, stressing his country’s commitment to ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land.

During an Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo on Saturday, bin Abdulrahman reiterated Qatar’s strong opposition to any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump first floated the idea on January 25, suggesting that Palestinians in Gaza be relocated to Egypt and Jordan. However, his proposal was strongly rejected by Cairo and Amman.

On January 19, the first six-week phase of the prisoner swap and Gaza deal between Hamas and Israel came into effect, with negotiations set to continue for subsequent phases of the deal. The agreement was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, with support from the US.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,500 people since October 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

