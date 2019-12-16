PT Repower Optimistic The 2020 Sales Target Achieved

PT Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk and the four Banks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) (photo: MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – PT Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk (Repower) is optimistic that in the 2020 revenue target would be realized as the company works with four Banks to provide housing loans (KPR), in Jakarta on Monday.

The four Banks are PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, PT Bank BNI Syariah, PT BanK Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN), and PT Bank Panin Tbk.

PT Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk and the four Banks signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was presented by Ir. Hadijanto Husen (Branch Manager of PT. Bank Panin, Tbk KC Bogor), Suhartini (Vice President of Non-Subsidized Mortgage & Personal Lending Division BTN Head Office), Rachman Budi Susanto (Bank Mandiri Head Area, Tbk Fatmawati Office), M. Samson (GM Consumer Financing Division, BNI Syariah), Aulia Firdaus (President Director of PT Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk) Rully Muliarto (Director), Djumadi (Commissioner), Drs. Ichsan Thalib (Repower Commissioner)

“We are optimistic that the sales target can be achieved, which is around Rp74 billion, or tripled compared to the 2019 target,” Firdaus said.

According to him, the signing of the MoU can also provide confidence to prospective buyers of Repower products.

In addition, there are many choices related to the financing solution for the one who wants to have products from Repower.

“In the future, we will continue to collaborate with other banks in the hope that we can provide many solutions financing for consumers, “Firdaus added

He said Repower continued to be committed to providing quality products and facilitating consumer financing needs.

Meanwhile, Imam Samekto, business manager at BNI Syariah Bendungan Hilir Branch admitted that his side cooperated with Repower because the developer has a good concept project, not only in terms of housing quality but also facilities for its residents.

Like the concept of education transit-oriented development (ETOD) where apartments are integrated with transportation and facilities education.

“I think this makes Repower has a new concept and will be liked by consumers. Therefore, we are ready to work together, “he said.

In addition, Repower leaders have considerable experience in the field of housing development.

In this collaboration, BNI Syariah held two special programs for Repower customers, namely free of charge propositions and KPR administration. In addition, free appraisal fees, ” Imam explained.

Now, Repower is rolling out dwellings with the ETOD concept in a number of locations in Jakarta, Tangerang, and Bekasi. This concept is oriented towards integrating educational facilities for residents while providing easy access to transportation.

“This latest innovation will be more intensively implemented in our future development in three apartment projects located in East Bekasi, Tangerang, and Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta,” Firdaus said. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)