Repower Asia Indonesia Distributes Thousand of PPE Assistance to Jakarta Province

Jakarta, MINA – Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk is channeling aid for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) along with other equipment to the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government. The assistance is channeled through the Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) humanitarian agency.

The handover was carried out at DKI Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday and was received directly by DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk is a real estate development company in the Greater Jakarta area, and has successfully built many comfortable and beautiful residential (landed houses) for urban urban communities.

Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk’s Chief Commissioner, Ichsan Thalib, said the assistance with a total amount of Rp.1 billion would be carried out in stages.

“For the first phase, 200 PPE packages are distributed. Later a minimum of up to 1,000 packages. The assistance was prepared within the last 1-2 months, “Ichsan told MINA after the handover.

He explained the assistance was needed because the pandemic still ongoing and could not be predicted when it would end. Moreover, the need for quality PPE is quite difficult to obtain.

“This PPE assistance is something that is very necessary. Every day requires thousands of PPE from DKI and it continues to increase. Uniquely, these tools can be washed two to three times, “Ichsan said.

He asserted the assistance was a form of reciprocity for the people of Jakarta called the Large-Scale Social Restriction (KSBB). This assistance is the obligation of entrepreneurs to care about the existing conditions.

“We channel this assistance through MER-C who are experienced as our partners to provide a quality make good PPE, and also know where the PPE will be needed,” he said.

He revealed the assistance was collected from a number of Repower Asia Indonesia Tbk employees, and close partners, including residents who bought us houses and cared about situations like this. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)