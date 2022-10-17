Prophet Muhammad, The Pearl (Part 2)

By: Imam Shamsi Ali, President of Nusantara Foundation, New York

Muslims and their Prophet have a heart relationship. This relationship is manifested in faith (Al-iman), love (al-hubb), and affection (ar-Rahmah).

There are many verses explaining about faith, one of which is verse 157 of Surah Al-A’raf: “Those who follow the messenger, the unlettered prophet, whom they find written [i.e., described] in what they have of the Torah and the Gospel, who enjoins upon them what is right and prohibits them from what is wrong and makes lawful for them what is good and forbids them from what is evil and relieves them of their burden and the shackles which were upon them. So they who have believed in him, honored him, supported him and followed the light which was sent down with him. It is those who will be the successful. “

The obligation to love the messenger of Allah is also explained in many verses and the hadiths. It was narrated by Imam Muslim from Anas radhiyallahu ‘anhu that the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam said, “It is not a servant of faith that he loves me more than his relatives, wealth and all people.”

The depiction of affection between the Prophet and his ummah is contained in Muhammad: “Muhammad Rasulullah. And those who are with him are firm to the disbelievers and love one another.”

Therefore, I want to explain the obligations of Muslims to the Prophet sallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam. This obligation includes six things:

One, knowing the Messenger of Allah (Ma’rifatur Rasul). How can a Muslim believe in and love the Prophet without knowing him? For that, Muslims are obliged to study the Prophet’s sirah.

Two, believe in the Prophet. The creed of Laa ilaaha illa Allah is not perfect and will not be accepted without the creed of the Messenger of Allah: Ashhadu anna Muhammad Rasulullah. This obligation includes believing in him as the last Messenger of Allah and bringing perfect teachings Islam.

Three, love the Prophet. Loving him is one of the conditions to be with him in the heaven of Allah Subhanahu wa ta’ala. The Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wa sallam, “You are with those you love.” (HR. Al-Bukhari no. 3688)

Four, imitate and obey the Prophet. In a hadith, the Prophet emphasized that all his people will enter heaven except those who disobey. When asked who the dissident was? He replied: “Whoever obeys me will enter heaven. But whoever disobeys me, he disobeys.”

Five, defend the glory and honor of the Prophet. Love for the Messenger of Allah will grow a sense of jealousy and anger if the honor and glory of the Prophet are damaged.

Six, continue the da’wah of the Prophet. Various verses in the Qur’an emphasize this obligation. One of them is contained in Yusuf verse 108: Say, “This is my way; I invite to Allah with insight, I and those who follow me. And exalted is Allah; and I am not of those who associate others with Him.”

Thus, the six obligations of muslims towards the Prophet that must be carried out by Muslims. Claiming to be his Ummah but not carrying out these obligations is called false confession.

اللهم صل علي محمد! (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)