Prevent Coronavirus, Jokowi Officially Cancels National Exams

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo on Tuesday decided to abolish the 2020 National Examination following the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). The decision was taken in a limited meeting related to the implementation of National Examination thi year.

“President Joko Widodo has decided to abolish the 2020 National Examination which had already been deleted by the National Exams from 2021,” Presidential Spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said through written statements on Tuesday, March 24.

Fadjroel said the decision to cancel National Exams was taken in response to the outbreak of coronavirus. The government prioritizes public safety and health.

On the other hand, said Fadjroel, the elimination of the National Exams is also one of the implementation of social distancing policy or what is now called physical distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“National exams will be canceled for senior high school or Madrasah Aliyah level, Junior high school or Tsanawiyah Madrasah level, and Elementary School (SD) or Madrasah Ibtidaiyah level,” he said.

Previously, the plan to abolish National Exams had been submitted by the House of Representatives Commission X in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Culture. The plan was carried out with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)