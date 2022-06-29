President Zelenskyy Welcomes President Jokowi at Maryinsky Palace

Kyiv, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived at the Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv was greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the entrance to the Maryinsky Palace on Wednesday (June 29) afternoon at around 15.00 local time.

During the meeting, President Jokowi said that his visit to Ukraine was a manifestation of the concern of the Indonesian people for Ukraine.

“I conveyed to President Zelenskyy that I made this visit as a manifestation of Indonesia’s concern for the situation in Ukraine,” said President Jokowi when delivering a press statement with President Zelenskyy after the meeting.

President Jokowi emphasized Indonesia’s position regarding the importance of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Although it is still very difficult to achieve, President Jokowi also conveyed the importance of a peaceful settlement and said that the spirit of peace must never fade.

“In this regard, I offer to carry a message from President Zelenskyy to President Putin who I will visit soon,” he added.

Furthermore, President Jokowi also expressed his concern for the impact of war on humanity. With existing capabilities, the people and government of Indonesia are trying to contribute assistance including medicine and commitment to the reconstruction of hospitals around Kyiv.

In addition, President Jokowi also conveyed the importance of Ukraine for the world food supply chain. According to him, all efforts must be made so that Ukraine can resume exporting food.

“It is important for all parties to provide security guarantees for the smooth export of Ukrainian food, including through sea ports. support the efforts of the United Nations in this regard,” he stressed.

On that occasion, President Jokowi again conveyed a direct invitation to President Zelenskyy to participate in the G20 Summit which will be held in November this year in Bali. He also conveyed Indonesia’s commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ukraine.

“This year is 30 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Ukraine. I convey Indonesia’s commitment to continue to strengthen better cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for President Joko Widodo’s presence in Ukraine. According to him, this is the first visit by a leader of an Asian country to Ukraine since the invasion of Ukraine.

“Thank you for the presence of President Jokowi, which is the first visit by an Asian leader since the invasion of Ukraine. I also invite Indonesian businesses to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine,” said President Zelenskyy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)