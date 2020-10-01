President of Indonesia Leads Commemorate Pancasila Sanctity Day Ceremony

Jakarta, MINA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on Thursday led a ceremony to commemorate the Pancasila Sanctity Day which was held at the Pancasila Sakti Monument, Lubang Buaya, East Jakarta.

The ceremony was carried out by implementing health protocols for the prevention of COVID-19. All officials present and members in charge wore masks and kept their distance.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Minister of Education and Culture Nadiem Anwar Makarim, TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and National Police Chief Idham Azis.

In addition, the ceremony was also attended virtually by ministers, leaders of state institutions/central agencies as well as middle or equivalent high leaders. It was also attended by the regional heads / regional leadership coordination forums (Forkompimda), as well as the heads of institutions in the regions.

The ceremony began with singing the song Indonesia Raya and was followed by a report by Ceremonial Commander Colonel Kal Eri Ahmad Harahap to Ceremony Inspector Joko Widodo.

Furthermore, Jokowi led the participants in a moment of silence to commemorate the services of the heroes of the Republic of Indonesia who had died.

Pancasila Sanctity Day is commemorated to remind the nation of the 1965 revolt of the G30S/Indonesian Communist Party which wanted to rule Indonesia. (T/RE1)

