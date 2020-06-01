Indonesian “Pancasila” Birthday Ceremony Held Virtually

Bogor, MINA – June 1 is celebrated as the Birth of Pancasila. Unlike the previous year, this year’s Pancasila Birthday Ceremony was celebrated virtually.

If the ceremony was previously held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this time the ceremony was held virtually.

It was done because of the Covid-19 pandemic. President Joko Widodo performed the virtual ceremony from the Bogor Presidential Palace on Monday. Thus quoted from Sindonews.

The ceremony starts at 08.00 p.m. Starting with singing the song Indonesia Raya. After that, reading of the Pancasila Text by the Chairman of MPR, Bambang Soesatyo.

Then, reading of the Opening of 1945 Constitution by the Speaker of Parliament, Puan Maharani.

Then, proceed with the mandate of the President’s of the Republic of Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)